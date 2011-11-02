Nov 2 (Reuters) -
SUMITOMO CORP
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 4.17 trln
4.11 trln 8.50 trln
(+1.5 pct)
Operating 136.64 103.10
(+32.5 pct)
Pretax 210.22
156.16 354.00
(+34.6 pct) Net
151.50 111.71 250.00
(+35.6 pct)
EPS Y121.19
Y89.36 Y199.99 Diluted
Y121.12 Y89.33 EPS
Annual div Y24.00 Y16.00 Y49.00
Y36.00
NOTE - Sumitomo Corp is one of leading general traders.
Highly dependent on steel, chemical and other material
industries
(Figures are reported based on international accounting rules
(IFRS).)
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8053.TK1.