Nov 2 (Reuters) -

SUMITOMO CORP

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 4.17 trln 4.11 trln 8.50 trln (+1.5 pct) Operating 136.64 103.10

(+32.5 pct)

Pretax 210.22 156.16 354.00 (+34.6 pct) Net

151.50 111.71 250.00

(+35.6 pct)

EPS Y121.19 Y89.36 Y199.99 Diluted Y121.12 Y89.33 EPS

Annual div Y24.00 Y16.00 Y49.00

Y36.00

NOTE - Sumitomo Corp is one of leading general traders. Highly dependent on steel, chemical and other material industries (Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).)

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8053.TK1.