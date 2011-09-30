Sept 30 (Reuters) -

KYOKUTO CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Feb 29, 2012

2011/02/29

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 3.89 3.98 7.12 (-2.4 pct) (-5.2 pct) (+4.1%) Operating 513 mln 514 mln 442 mln

(-0.2 pct) (+3.8 pct)

(+2.6%) Recurring 542 mln 550 mln 504 mln (-1.4 pct) (+3.9 pct) (+0.2%) Net

268 mln 284 mln 213 mln

(-5.8 pct) (+17.7 pct) (-17.6%) EPS Y48.38 Y51.37 Y38.61 Shares 6 mln 6 mln Annual div

Y11.00 Y11.00 -Q2 div Y5.50 Y5.50

-Q4 div Y5.50

Y5.50

NOTE - Kyokuto Co Ltd is a laundry service.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2300.TK1.