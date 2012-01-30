Jan 30 (Reuters) -

NEC CAPITAL SOLUTIONS LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 240.00 240.00 Operating 12.00 10.00 Recurring 12.00 10.00 Net 6.00 5.00 NOTE - NEC Capital Solutions Ltd provides financial services and leases equipment.. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8793.TK1.