UPDATE 2-Swiss voters soundly reject corporate tax overhaul
* Around 59 percent of voters reject government-backed proposals
Jan 30 (Reuters) -
NEC CAPITAL SOLUTIONS LTD
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 240.00 240.00 Operating 12.00 10.00 Recurring 12.00 10.00 Net 6.00 5.00 NOTE - NEC Capital Solutions Ltd provides financial services and leases equipment.. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8793.TK1.
* Around 59 percent of voters reject government-backed proposals
LOS ANGELES, Feb 12 (Variety.com) - Costumed avengers, a billionaire with a kinky side, and a brutally efficient hit man proved to be just the tonic for an ailing domestic box office.
* Says it terminates framework agreement to set up healthcare industry fund