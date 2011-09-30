UPDATE 1-Snow, avalanches, rain delay grain movement to U.S. ports
* Graphic on cargoes http://reut.rs/2lAFOF1 (Updates to add graphic)
Sept 30 (Reuters) -
MILBON CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Sep 20, 2011 Sep 20, 2010 Dec 20, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
14.90 14.35 20.50
(+3.9 pct) (+1.5 pct) Operating 2.75 2.77 3.78
(-0.8 pct) (+18.7 pct) Recurring 2.56 2.60 3.51
(-1.5 pct) (+18.2 pct) Net
1.47 1.52 2.06
(-3.5 pct) (+28.8 pct) EPS
Y106.65 Y121.59 Y149.43
NOTE - Milbon Co Ltd is a maker of hair-care products for professional use.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4919.TK1.
* Graphic on cargoes http://reut.rs/2lAFOF1 (Updates to add graphic)
SAO PAULO, Feb 10 Brazil's busiest week for initial public offerings in nearly four years ended on Friday with mixed results for issuers, faced with wariness among foreign investors toward Latin America's largest equity market amid fallout from political turmoil.
CHICAGO, Feb 10 Severe winter weather has slowed rail deliveries of crops to shippers in the U.S. Pacific Northwest, sending freight rates soaring and prompting Asian buyers to seek fill-in loads as they wait for the backlog at ports to clear.