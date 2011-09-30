Sept 30 (Reuters) -
OKAYAMA PAPER INDUSTRIES CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010
Nov 30, 2011 May 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.37
2.36 4.70 9.10
(+0.4 pct) (+0.7 pct)
Operating 210 mln 229 mln 220 mln
380 mln
(-8.2 pct) (-21.4 pct)
Recurring 224 mln 240 mln
240 mln 400 mln
(-6.9 pct) (-20.8 pct)
Net 49 mln 140 mln
145 mln 240 mln
(-64.5 pct) (-20.5 pct)
EPS Y7.16 Y20.16
Y20.77 Y34.38
NOTE - Okayama Paper Industries Co Ltd is a paperboard
maker.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
