Sept 30 (Reuters) -

OKAYAMA PAPER INDUSTRIES CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Nov 30, 2011 May 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.37 2.36 4.70 9.10 (+0.4 pct) (+0.7 pct) Operating 210 mln 229 mln 220 mln

380 mln

(-8.2 pct) (-21.4 pct)

Recurring 224 mln 240 mln

240 mln 400 mln

(-6.9 pct) (-20.8 pct)

Net 49 mln 140 mln

145 mln 240 mln

(-64.5 pct) (-20.5 pct)

EPS Y7.16 Y20.16

Y20.77 Y34.38

NOTE - Okayama Paper Industries Co Ltd is a paperboard maker.

