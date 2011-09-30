Sept 30 (Reuters) -
GULLIVER INTERNATIONAL CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
Feb 29,2012 Feb 29,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST
Annual div 148.00 yen 104.00 yen
NOTE - Gulliver International Co Ltd is the full company
name. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most
cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the
second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in
2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a
quarterly basis.
