NAGAILEBEN CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Aug 31, 2012
Feb 29, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 14.58 14.08 14.80
5.82 (+3.6 pct) (+3.0 pct)
(+1.5%) (+0.7%)
Operating 4.36 4.01 4.38
1.39 (+8.8 pct) (+10.1 pct)
(+0.5%) (-1.1%)
Recurring 4.28 3.98 4.43
1.41 (+7.4 pct) (+9.0 pct)
(+3.5%) (+0.9%)
Net 2.49 2.34 2.61
827 mln
(+6.4 pct) (+54.6 pct) (+4.5%)
(+0.1%)
EPS Y144.59 Y135.18 Y75.67
Y24.02
Annual div Y70.00 Y65.00 Y35.00
-Q2 div nil nil
nil -Q4 div Y70.00
Y65.00 Y35.00
NOTE - Nagaileben Co Ltd sells medical wear.
