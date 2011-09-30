Sept 30 (Reuters) -

HALOWS CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Feb 29, 2012

2011/02/29

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 38.43 35.66 77.20 (+7.8 pct) (+3.6 pct) (+8.0%) Operating 1.20 1.39 2.62

(-13.7 pct) (+35.2 pct)

(+8.5%) Recurring 1.14 1.32 2.52 (-13.5 pct) (+33.1 pct) (+8.8%) Net

533 mln 728 mln 1.30

(-26.7 pct) (+32.0 pct) (+34.0%) EPS Y29.41 Y40.12 Y71.64 Shares 18 mln 18 mln Annual div

Y11.00 Y11.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y11.00

Y11.00

NOTE - Halows Co Ltd operates a round-the-clock food market chain in regional cities in Western Japan..

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2742.TK1.