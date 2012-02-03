Feb 3 (Reuters) -

DAINIPPON SUMITOMO PHARMA CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 352.00 352.00 Operating 22.00 20.00 Recurring 22.00 19.00 Net 10.00 12.00 NOTE - Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma Co Ltd was formed on Oct. 1, 2005, through the merger of Dainippon Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. and Sumitomo Pharmaceuticals Co. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4506.TK1.