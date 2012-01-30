Jan 30 (Reuters) -

FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 2.08 trln 1.95 trln Recurring 100.00 113.00 Net 12.00 36.00 NOTE - T&D Holdings Inc is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8795.TK1.