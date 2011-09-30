Sept 30 (Reuters) -
POINT INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Feb 29, 2012
2011/02/29
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 52.55
47.55 116.00
(+10.5 pct) (+8.7 pct) (+9.5%)
Operating 4.68 6.02 14.00
(-22.3 pct) (-10.5 pct)
(-8.7%) Recurring 4.75
6.11 14.10
(-22.2 pct) (-9.9 pct) (-9.1%) Net
2.40 3.17 7.50
(-24.5 pct) (-19.4 pct)
(-10.7%) EPS Y100.82
Y130.43 Y315.63 Annual div
Y120.00 Y120.00
-Q2 div Y50.00 Y50.00
-Q4 div Y70.00
Y70.00
NOTE - Point Inc is a nationwide network of casual clothing
shops.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
