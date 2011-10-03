Whole Foods reports 2.4 pct drop in same-store sales
Feb 8 Whole Foods Market Inc reported a 2.4 percent fall in quarterly sales at established stores, marking the sixth straight quarter of declines.
MARUMIYA STORE CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Aug 20, 2011 Aug 20, 2010 Nov 20, 2011 May 20, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 8.86 8.45 17.78 36.16 (+4.9 pct) (+10.9 pct) Operating 55 mln 131 mln 289 mln
621 mln
(-58.1 pct) (+117.6 pct)
Recurring 78 mln 151 mln
334 mln 709 mln
(-48.0 pct) (+93.9 pct)
Net 39 mln 68 mln
180 mln 370 mln
(-42.3 pct) (+78.3 pct)
EPS Y9.17 Y15.90
Y42.05 Y86.43
NOTE - Marumiya Store Co Ltd is a food supermarket operator.
MEXICO CITY, Feb 8 The initial public offering for tequila maker Jose Cuervo is at least four times oversubscribed, four sources said on Wednesday, pointing to a high-end pricing for the first Mexican IPO since Donald Trump won the U.S. presidency.
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 The U.S. Senate panel tasked with vetting Labor Secretary nominee and fast food executive Andrew Puzder has received the ethics paperwork that is needed to proceed with the confirmation process, a spokesman for Puzder said on Wednesday.