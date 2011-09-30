Sept 30 (Reuters) -
TRI-STAGE INC
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Feb 29, 2012
2011/02/29
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 18.35
18.51 40.10
(-0.9 pct) (+13.9 pct) (+6.7%)
Operating 1.19 1.45 3.02
(-18.3 pct) (-20.7 pct)
(-6.4%) Recurring 1.19
1.46 3.02
(-18.3 pct) (-20.5 pct) (-6.8%) Net
679 mln 859 mln 1.73
(-20.9 pct) (-20.5 pct)
(-9.6%) EPS Y90.32
Y114.59 Y229.42 Shares 8
mln 8 mln Annual div
Y20.00
Y20.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y20.00
Y20.00
NOTE - Tri-Stage Inc is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 2178.TK1.