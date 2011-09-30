Sept 30 (Reuters) -

TRI-STAGE INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Feb 29, 2012

2011/02/29

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 18.35 18.51 40.10 (-0.9 pct) (+13.9 pct) (+6.7%) Operating 1.19 1.45 3.02

(-18.3 pct) (-20.7 pct)

(-6.4%) Recurring 1.19 1.46 3.02 (-18.3 pct) (-20.5 pct) (-6.8%) Net

679 mln 859 mln 1.73

(-20.9 pct) (-20.5 pct) (-9.6%) EPS Y90.32 Y114.59 Y229.42 Shares 8 mln 8 mln Annual div

Y20.00 Y20.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y20.00

Y20.00

NOTE - Tri-Stage Inc is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2178.TK1.