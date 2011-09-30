Sept 30 (Reuters) -

MITACHI CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Nov 30, 2011 May 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 9.16 8.86 16.90 34.20 (+3.4 pct) (+48.0 pct) Operating 164 mln 225 mln 240 mln

550 mln

(-27.0 pct)

Recurring 189 mln 244 mln

270 mln 610 mln

(-22.2 pct)

Net 107 mln 156 mln

160 mln 370 mln

(-31.4 pct)

EPS Y14.56 Y21.24

Y21.77 Y50.34

NOTE - Mitachi Co Ltd is the full company name.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3321.TK1.