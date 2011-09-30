Sept 30 (Reuters) -
TAKA-Q CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Feb 29, 2012
2011/02/29
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 10.30
10.31 22.00
(-0.1 pct) (-5.7 pct) (-0.3%)
Operating 87 mln 121 mln 700 mln
(-27.9 pct) (0.0 pct)
(-25.7%) Recurring 175 mln
209 mln 850 mln (-16.4
pct) (-1.4 pct) (-24.5%) Net
loss 430 mln prft 51 mln loss 150 mln
(+12.3 pct)
EPS loss Y17.66 prft
Y2.12 loss Y6.15 Shares 24
mln 24 mln Annual div
Y2.00
Y4.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y4.00
Y2.00
NOTE - Taka-Q Co Ltd is a maker of mens clothing.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8166.TK1.