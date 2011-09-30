Sept 30 (Reuters) -

TAKA-Q CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Feb 29, 2012

2011/02/29

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 10.30 10.31 22.00 (-0.1 pct) (-5.7 pct) (-0.3%) Operating 87 mln 121 mln 700 mln

(-27.9 pct) (0.0 pct) (-25.7%) Recurring 175 mln 209 mln 850 mln (-16.4 pct) (-1.4 pct) (-24.5%) Net

loss 430 mln prft 51 mln loss 150 mln

(+12.3 pct)

EPS loss Y17.66 prft Y2.12 loss Y6.15 Shares 24 mln 24 mln Annual div

Y2.00 Y4.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y4.00

Y2.00

NOTE - Taka-Q Co Ltd is a maker of mens clothing.

NOTE - Taka-Q Co Ltd is a maker of mens clothing.

