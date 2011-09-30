Sept 30 (Reuters) -

CYBELE CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Aug 31, 2012 Feb 29, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 3.66 4.03 3.90

1.98 (-9.2 pct) (-6.1 pct)

(+6.6%) (+5.1%) Operating 205 mln 187 mln 246 mln

113 mln

(+9.4 pct) (+39.6 pct) (+19.6%)

(+59.6%) Recurring 196 mln 175 mln 245 mln

112 mln

(+11.7 pct) (+47.6 pct) (+24.7%)

(+71.3%) Net 82 mln 80 mln 117 mln

52 mln

(+3.0 pct) (-25.6 pct) (+41.4%)

EPS Y4,578.99 Y4,446.56 Y6,475.54 Y2,878.02 Shares 18,068 18,068

Annual div Y3,000.00 Y3,000.00 Y3,000.00 -Q2 div nil

nil nil -Q4 div Y3,000.00 Y3,000.00 Y3,000.00

NOTE - Cybele Co Ltd operates bakery store chains..

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

