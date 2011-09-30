Sept 30 (Reuters) -
FUKUSHIMA PRINTING CORP
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Aug 20, 2011 Aug 20, 2010 Aug 20, 2012
Feb 20, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 5.50 5.39 5.80
2.76 (+2.2 pct) (+4.1 pct)
(+5.4%) (+2.4%)
Operating 212 mln 57 mln 246 mln
76 mln
(+268.0 pct) (+215.4 pct) (+16.2%)
(+5.6%)
Recurring 192 mln 41 mln 232 mln
69 mln
(+359.3 pct) (+21.0%)
(+12.8%)
Net 69 mln 7 mln 126 mln
37 mln
(+790.9 pct) (+81.8%)
EPS Y11.57 Y1.30
Y21.04 Y6.22
Shares 6 mln 6 mln
Annual div Y9.00 Y8.00
Y10.00 -Q2 div Y4.00
Y4.00 Y5.00 -Q4 div
Y5.00 Y4.00 Y5.00
NOTE - Fukushima Printing Corp is a printing company.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
