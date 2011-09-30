Sept 30 (Reuters) -

FUKUSHIMA PRINTING CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Aug 20, 2011 Aug 20, 2010 Aug 20, 2012 Feb 20, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 5.50 5.39 5.80

2.76 (+2.2 pct) (+4.1 pct)

(+5.4%) (+2.4%) Operating 212 mln 57 mln 246 mln

76 mln

(+268.0 pct) (+215.4 pct) (+16.2%)

(+5.6%) Recurring 192 mln 41 mln 232 mln

69 mln

(+359.3 pct) (+21.0%)

(+12.8%) Net 69 mln 7 mln 126 mln

37 mln

(+790.9 pct) (+81.8%)

EPS Y11.57 Y1.30

Y21.04 Y6.22 Shares 6 mln 6 mln

Annual div Y9.00 Y8.00

Y10.00 -Q2 div Y4.00 Y4.00 Y5.00 -Q4 div Y5.00 Y4.00 Y5.00

NOTE - Fukushima Printing Corp is a printing company.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

