Sept 30 (Reuters) -

PIPED BITS CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Feb 29, 2012

2011/02/29

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 812 mln 641 mln 1.72 (+26.6 pct) (+15.9 pct) (+29.8%) Operating 82 mln 113 mln 235 mln

(-27.7 pct) (-2.4 pct)

(-3.8%) Recurring 82 mln 114 mln 235 mln (-27.7 pct) (-2.1 pct) (-4.2%) Net

55 mln 74 mln 141 mln

(-25.4 pct) (+9.5 pct) (+24.2%) EPS Y3,381.22 Y4,530.16 Y8,613.32 Shares 16,370 16,370 Annual div nil

nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

nil

NOTE - Piped Bits Co Ltd is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3831.TK1.