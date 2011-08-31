MOVES-JPMorgan, SocGen, BNP Paribas, UniCredit
Feb 7 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
Aug 30 (Reuters) -
CREST INVESTMENTS CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
July 31,2011 July 31,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 14.77 15.00 Operating loss 95 mln prft 80 mln Recurring loss 251 mln loss 85 mln Net loss 1.53 loss 880 mln
NOTE - Crest Investments Co Ltd sells confectionary and bread online and is a developer of computer systems *Investment Organization of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Co Ltd. . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2318.TK1.
CHICAGO, Feb 7 U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co said on Tuesday it expects to benefit from several major policy changes proposed by President Donald Trump and believes it can adjust to any potential disruptions to trade with key partners such as Mexico.
Feb 7 Drug distributor Cardinal Health Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue on Tuesday, hurt in part by pricing pressure for generic drugs, and cut its full-year adjusted earnings forecast for the second straight quarter.