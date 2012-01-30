Jan 30 (Reuters) -

FX PRIME

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended

Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010

LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Revenues 2.83 3.34 (-15.1 pct) Operating

61 mln 253 mln

(-75.8 pct) Recurring

56 mln 259 mln

(-78.2 pct) Net

25 mln 124 mln

(-79.9 pct) EPS

Y3.10 Y15.16

NOTE - FX Prime Corp is the full company name.

