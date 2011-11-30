BRIEF-First Foundation Inc posts Q4 earnings per share $0.19
* Says Q4 total revenues were $32.6 million, an increase of 22%
Nov 30 (Reuters) -
ICHIGO REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP
EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Oct 31,2011 Oct 31,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Dividend 7,200.00 yen 5,910.00 yen
NOTE - Ichigo Real Estate Investment Corp is a real estate investment trust (Reit) managed by FC Reit Advisers Co. Ltd.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8975.TK1.
* Says Q4 total revenues were $32.6 million, an increase of 22%
FRANKFURT, Feb 6 The euro zone's economic recovery is picking up strength but still requires stimulus, so the European Central Bank is not ready to withdraw support, ECB President Mario Draghi told the European Parliament's committee on economic affairs on Monday.
* Move is latest by Fredriksen to secure his empire (Adds DHT, Seadrill, analysts, updates share)