MR MAX
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended
Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010
LATEST YEAR-AGO
RESULTS RESULTS Revenues 82.42
79.38 (+3.8 pct) Operating
494 mln 282 mln
(+75.2 pct) Recurring
666 mln 422 mln
(+57.9 pct) Net
prft 327 mln loss 93 mln
EPS prft Y9.86 loss Y2.79
NOTE - Mr Max Corp is a retail store operator selling
mainly consumer electronics and daily-use items
