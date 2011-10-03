Oct 3 (Reuters) -

TRANS GENIC INC

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 543 mln 665 mln Recurring loss 136 mln prft 15 mln Net loss 145 mln prft 10 mln

NOTE - Trans Genic Inc is a genetic information service company, also engaged in production and sales of antibodies.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2342.TK1.