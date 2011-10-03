BRIEF-The Ensign Group Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.35
* The Ensign Group reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
Oct 3 (Reuters) -
TRANS GENIC INC
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 543 mln 665 mln Recurring loss 136 mln prft 15 mln Net loss 145 mln prft 10 mln
NOTE - Trans Genic Inc is a genetic information service company, also engaged in production and sales of antibodies.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2342.TK1.
* The Ensign Group reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
* Says continues to expect stronger second half of fiscal 2017
* Quidel reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results