Jan 30 (Reuters) -

NIPPON GEAR

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended

Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010

LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Sales 8.31 7.73 (+7.5 pct) Operating

1.10 850 mln

(+29.5 pct) Recurring 1.07 849 mln

(+26.4 pct) Net

333 mln 378 mln

(-11.8 pct) EPS

Y23.50 Y26.64

NOTE - Nippon Gear Co Ltd is an integrated maker of cogwheels and speed reducers

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6356.TK1.