THE SHIMANE BANK

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended

Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010

LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Revenues 7.53

7.64 (-1.5 pct) Recurring 591 mln 956 mln

(-38.1 pct) Net

333 mln 584 mln

(-42.9 pct) EPS

Y59.94 Y125.92

NOTE - The Shimane Bank Ltd is the full company name.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7150.TK1.