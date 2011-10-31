Oct 31 (Reuters) -
KEIYO BANK LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 39.23
39.64 71.00
(-1.0 pct) (+7.6 pct) (-10.0%)
Recurring 12.95 11.19 23.00
(+15.7 pct) (+48.5 pct)
(+17.6%) Net 7.59
6.65 14.00
(+14.1 pct) (+44.5 pct) (+21.2%) EPS
Y27.15 Y23.78 Y50.08
Annual div
Y10.00 Y9.00
-Q2 div Y5.00 Y4.00
-Q4 div Y5.00
Y5.00
NOTE - Keiyo Bank Ltd is a regional bank.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8544.TK1.