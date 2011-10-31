Oct 31 (Reuters) -

KEIYO BANK LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 39.23 39.64 71.00 (-1.0 pct) (+7.6 pct) (-10.0%) Recurring 12.95 11.19 23.00

(+15.7 pct) (+48.5 pct) (+17.6%) Net 7.59 6.65 14.00 (+14.1 pct) (+44.5 pct) (+21.2%) EPS

Y27.15 Y23.78 Y50.08

Annual div Y10.00 Y9.00 -Q2 div Y5.00 Y4.00

-Q4 div Y5.00

Y5.00

NOTE - Keiyo Bank Ltd is a regional bank.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

