Oct 31 (Reuters) -
FUJIKURA LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO YEAR-AGO
H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS RESULTS Sales
268.29 254.12
(+5.6 pct) (+5.2 pct)
Operating 6.33 7.72
(-18.0 pct) (-15.6 pct)
Recurring 4.90 8.14
(-39.8 pct) (-8.4 pct) Net
1.02 4.95
(-79.5 pct) (+26.7 pct) EPS
Y2.81 Y13.73 Annual div
-Q2 div Y2.50 Y2.50
NOTE - Fujikura Ltd is a large electric wire and cable
maker.
