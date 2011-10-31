Oct 31 (Reuters) -

FUJIKURA LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO YEAR-AGO

H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS RESULTS Sales

268.29 254.12

(+5.6 pct) (+5.2 pct) Operating 6.33 7.72

(-18.0 pct) (-15.6 pct) Recurring 4.90 8.14

(-39.8 pct) (-8.4 pct) Net

1.02 4.95

(-79.5 pct) (+26.7 pct) EPS

Y2.81 Y13.73 Annual div -Q2 div Y2.50 Y2.50

NOTE - Fujikura Ltd is a large electric wire and cable maker.

