Oct 31 (Reuters) -

IHI TRANSPORT MACHINERY CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 23.44 25.73 60.00 (-8.9 pct) (-23.9 pct) (+11.2%) Operating 907 mln 609 mln 2.40

(+48.9 pct) (-39.5 pct) (+40.5%) Recurring 936 mln 635 mln 2.50 (+47.4 pct) (-37.1 pct) (+37.1%) Net

451 mln 308 mln 1.30

(+46.4 pct) (-41.8 pct) (+80.4%) EPS Y15.87 Y10.84 Y45.68 Shares 28 mln 28 mln Annual div

Y20.00 Y20.00 -Q2 div Y10.00 Y10.00

-Q4 div Y10.00

Y10.00

NOTE - IHI Transport Machinery Co Ltd is a maker of parking systems.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

