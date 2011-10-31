Oct 31 (Reuters) -

SEVEN INDUSTRIES CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 5.48 5.14 11.98 (+6.6 pct) (-2.2 pct) (+12.7%) Operating prft 10 mln loss 74 mln prft 340 mln

Recurring loss 9 mln loss 95 mln prft 290 mln Net loss 51 mln loss 236 mln prft 230 mln EPS loss Y3.46 loss Y15.86 prft Y15.42 Shares 16 mln 16 mln

Annual div

nil nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

nil

NOTE - Seven Industries Co Ltd is a sales and manufacturing company of laminated wood and sawn boards.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

