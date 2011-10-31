Oct 31 (Reuters) -

ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

1.07 trln 1.10 trln 1.46 trln

(-2.7 pct) (+1.5 pct) Operating 76.78 62.86 107.00

(+22.2 pct) (+18.0 pct) Recurring 82.40 69.42 115.00

(+18.7 pct) (+10.7 pct) Net

35.94 26.34 57.00

(+36.5 pct) (-36.9 pct) EPS

Y77.22 Y56.62 Y122.45 Diluted EPS Y77.17 Y56.57

NOTE - Asahi Group Holdings Ltd is a major beer brewer. Strong in 'happoshu' low-malt beer alternative .

