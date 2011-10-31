Oct 31 (Reuters) -
ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
1.07 trln 1.10 trln 1.46 trln
(-2.7 pct) (+1.5 pct)
Operating 76.78 62.86 107.00
(+22.2 pct) (+18.0 pct)
Recurring 82.40 69.42 115.00
(+18.7 pct) (+10.7 pct) Net
35.94 26.34 57.00
(+36.5 pct) (-36.9 pct) EPS
Y77.22 Y56.62 Y122.45
Diluted EPS Y77.17 Y56.57
NOTE - Asahi Group Holdings Ltd is a major beer brewer.
Strong in 'happoshu' low-malt beer alternative .
