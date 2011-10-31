Oct 31 (Reuters) -
TOPRE CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 40.75
41.15 86.00
(-1.0 pct) (+6.6%)
Operating 4.59 2.95 9.00
(+55.9 pct)
(+63.6%) Recurring 4.54
2.89 9.20
(+57.5 pct) (+64.7%) Net
prft 2.55 loss 540 mln prft 5.00
(+434.2%) EPS prft Y50.86 loss
Y10.60 prft Y99.80 Annual div
Y14.00 Y14.00
-Q2 div Y7.00 Y7.00
-Q4 div Y7.00
Y7.00
NOTE - Topre Corp is a maker of automotive pressed
products.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
