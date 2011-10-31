Oct 31 (Reuters) -

FUJICCO CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 25.83 25.31 53.50 (+2.0 pct) (+6.7 pct) (+1.3%) Operating 1.54 1.32 3.35

(+16.6 pct) (+10.7 pct)

(+0.9%) Recurring 1.65 1.44 3.60 (+14.1 pct) (+10.1 pct) (+0.6%) Net

947 mln 800 mln 2.00

(+18.4 pct) (+10.6 pct) (+10.9%) EPS Y29.58 Y24.99 Y62.45 Annual div

Y30.00 Y30.00 -Q2 div Y15.00 Y15.00

-Q4 div Y15.00

Y15.00

NOTE - Fujicco Co Ltd makes and markets cooked beans and soy-cooked foods.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2908.TK1.