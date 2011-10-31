Oct 31 (Reuters) -
FUJICCO CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 25.83
25.31 53.50
(+2.0 pct) (+6.7 pct) (+1.3%)
Operating 1.54 1.32 3.35
(+16.6 pct) (+10.7 pct)
(+0.9%) Recurring 1.65
1.44 3.60
(+14.1 pct) (+10.1 pct) (+0.6%) Net
947 mln 800 mln 2.00
(+18.4 pct) (+10.6 pct)
(+10.9%) EPS Y29.58
Y24.99 Y62.45 Annual div
Y30.00 Y30.00
-Q2 div Y15.00 Y15.00
-Q4 div Y15.00
Y15.00
NOTE - Fujicco Co Ltd makes and markets cooked beans and
soy-cooked foods.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 2908.TK1.