Oct 31 (Reuters) -
FUJI FILM HOLDINGS CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.08 trln
1.11 trln 2.29 trln
(-2.0 pct) (+5.9 pct) (+3.3%)
Operating 59.04 85.89 136.50
(-31.3 pct)
(+0.1%) Pretax 32.74
76.98 107.50
(-57.5 pct) (-8.2%) Net
14.90 40.30 54.00
(-63.0 pct)
(-15.4%) EPS Y30.93
Y82.48 Y112.10 Diluted EPS
Y29.90 Y75.57
Annual div Y35.00
Y30.00
-Q2 div Y17.50 Y15.00
-Q4 div Y15.00
Y17.50
NOTE - Fuji Film Holdings Corp is a top-ranked photo film
maker in Japan. Also produces AV tapes and other magnetic media
products.
(Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by
the U.S.
securities and Exchange Commission.)
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
