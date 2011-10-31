Oct 31 (Reuters) -

NITTO DENKO CORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 314.67 323.84 640.00 (-2.8 pct) (+9.7 pct) (+0.2%) Operating 36.26 47.28 65.00

(-23.3 pct) (+85.0 pct) (-23.7%) Recurring 36.66 46.77 65.70 (-21.6 pct) (+82.8 pct) (-22.8%) Net

22.30 31.18 40.50

(-28.5 pct) (+72.9 pct) (-27.3%) EPS Y135.58 Y187.59 Y246.26 Diluted EPS

Y135.34 Y187.35 Annual div Y100.00

Y90.00 -Q2 div Y50.00 Y40.00

-Q4 div Y50.00

Y50.00

NOTE - Nitto Denko Corp is a producer of industrial and electronic materials.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6988.TK1.