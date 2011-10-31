Oct 31 (Reuters) -
NITTO DENKO CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 314.67
323.84 640.00
(-2.8 pct) (+9.7 pct) (+0.2%)
Operating 36.26 47.28 65.00
(-23.3 pct) (+85.0 pct)
(-23.7%) Recurring 36.66
46.77 65.70
(-21.6 pct) (+82.8 pct) (-22.8%) Net
22.30 31.18 40.50
(-28.5 pct) (+72.9 pct)
(-27.3%) EPS Y135.58
Y187.59 Y246.26 Diluted EPS
Y135.34 Y187.35
Annual div Y100.00
Y90.00
-Q2 div Y50.00 Y40.00
-Q4 div Y50.00
Y50.00
NOTE - Nitto Denko Corp is a producer of industrial and
electronic materials.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6988.TK1.