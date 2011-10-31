Oct 31 (Reuters) -
SUZUKI METAL INDUSTRY CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 28.15
25.64 58.00
(+9.8 pct) (+93.5 pct) (+14.7%)
Operating 1.40 1.87 3.50
(-24.9 pct)
(+8.6%) Recurring 1.28
1.79 3.40
(-28.7 pct) (+3.9%) Net
441 mln 745 mln 1.50
(-40.8 pct)
(+1.6%) EPS Y8.26
Y13.96 Y28.08 Annual div
Y5.00 Y5.00
-Q2 div Y2.00 nil
-Q4 div Y5.00
Y3.00
NOTE - Suzuki Metal Industry Co Ltd is a producer of steel
wire.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 5657.TK1.