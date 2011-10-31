Oct 31 (Reuters) -
AICHI ELECTRIC CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 34.65
29.75 69.50
(+16.5 pct) (+17.4 pct) (+11.8%)
Operating 2.98 1.97 4.70
(+51.4 pct) (+379.7 pct)
(+12.6%) Recurring 3.19
2.09 5.00
(+52.4 pct) (+238.6 pct) (+16.1%) Net
2.19 1.34 3.35
(+62.9 pct)
(+25.6%) EPS Y45.42
Y27.89 Y69.61 Annual div
Y8.00 Y7.50
-Q2 div Y4.00 Y3.50
-Q4 div Y4.00
Y4.00
NOTE - Aichi Electric Co Ltd is a manufacturer of
transformers.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6623.TK1.