Libyans intercept at least 1,131 migrants off western coast in a week - coast guard
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
Oct 31 (Reuters) -
BACKS GROUP INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 6.98 6.12 13.89 (+14.0 pct) (+2.2 pct) (+11.2%) Operating 192 mln 170 mln 458 mln
(+13.2 pct) (-1.7 pct) (+19.3%) Recurring 175 mln 161 mln 420 mln (+8.6 pct) (-7.5 pct) (+11.2%) Net
81 mln 76 mln 208 mln
(+6.4 pct) (-19.1 pct) (-4.6%) EPS Y646.31 Y607.27 Y1,651.13 Diluted EPS
Y646.10 Y607.13 Annual div nil
Y440.00 -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y440.00
nil
NOTE - Backs Group Inc dispatches sales staff to cellular phone sales agents, consumer electronics merchandisers.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4306.TK1.
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The Department of Homeland Security will stop flagging travelers from certain countries targeted by an executive order from President Donald Trump, a spokeswoman said on Saturday, in order to comply with a federal court ruling.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The U.S. State Department will allow people with valid visas into the United States, a department official said on Saturday, in order to comply with an opinion from a federal judge in Seattle barring President Donald Trump's executive action.