Oct 31 (Reuters) -
YUMESHIN HOLDINGS CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012
Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 6.82 4.86 11.00
5.30 (+40.2 pct)
(+61.4%) (+84.7%)
Operating 542 mln 519 mln 1.25
600 mln
(+4.4 pct) (+130.3%)
(+64.8%)
Recurring 451 mln 552 mln 1.35
600 mln
(-18.3 pct) (+199.1%)
(+64.2%)
Net 102 mln 430 mln 700 mln
300 mln
(-76.3 pct) (+584.7%)
(+87.1%)
EPS Y1.37 Y6.71 Y11.68
Y5.00
Annual div Y2.00 Y2.00 Y3.00
-Q2 div Y1.00 Y1.00
Y1.50 -Q4 div Y1.00
Y1.00 Y1.50
NOTE - Yumeshin Holdings Co Ltd specialises in translating
blueprints into detailed working diagrams for construction
projects.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 2362.TK1.