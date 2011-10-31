Oct 31 (Reuters) -
INABA DENKISANGYO CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 87.00
81.72 170.00
(+6.5 pct) (+16.0 pct) (0.0%)
Operating 4.64 3.85 7.50
(+20.7 pct) (+27.7 pct)
(-1.6%) Recurring 4.70
3.95 7.70
(+18.8 pct) (+27.4 pct) (-1.7%) Net
2.28 1.75 4.20
(+30.8 pct) (-3.2 pct)
(+15.9%) EPS Y103.89
Y79.44 Y191.12 Diluted EPS
Y103.88
Annual div Y84.00
Y81.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y81.00
Y84.00
NOTE - Inaba Denkisangyo Co Ltd is a trading house
specialising in electrical and wiring equipment.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 9934.TK1.