Oct 31 (Reuters) -
TOCALO
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 10.97
10.86 21.30
(+1.0 pct) (+31.7 pct) (+0.9%)
Operating 1.93 1.89 3.74
(+2.2 pct) (+379.3 pct)
(+6.6%) Recurring 2.00
1.93 3.70
(+3.6 pct) (+329.3 pct) (+2.1%) Net
1.19 1.16 2.19
(+2.3 pct) (+424.3 pct)
(+0.7%) EPS Y78.29
Y76.51 Y144.29 Annual div
Y40.00 Y45.00
-Q2 div Y20.00 Y20.00
-Q4 div Y25.00
Y20.00
NOTE - Tocalo specialises in the surface treatment of metal
products.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
