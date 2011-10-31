Oct 31 (Reuters) -
KITZ CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 56.35
51.34 109.00
(+9.8 pct) (+11.2 pct) (+2.8%)
Operating 2.34 2.80 5.20
(-16.2 pct) (-5.4 pct)
(-18.0%) Recurring 2.12
2.59 4.70
(-18.2 pct) (+0.8 pct) (-20.7%) Net
1.07 1.31 2.80
(-18.2 pct) (+10.7 pct)
(-8.6%) EPS Y9.83
Y11.61 Y25.63 Annual div
Y7.50 Y7.00
-Q2 div Y3.50 Y3.00
-Q4 div Y4.00
Y4.00
NOTE - Kitz Corp is a major industry-use valve maker.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6498.TK1.