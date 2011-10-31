Oct 31 (Reuters) -
DAINICHI CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 3.73
2.77 20.00
(+34.5 pct) (-18.1 pct) (+6.7%)
Operating loss 203 mln loss 355 mln prft 2.00
(+5.0%) Recurring loss 88 mln loss
273 mln prft 2.00
(+4.2%) Net
loss 86 mln loss 189 mln prft 1.20
(+15.3%)
EPS loss Y4.91 loss Y10.72
prft Y67.86 Shares 19 mln
19 mln Annual div
Y18.00 Y18.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y18.00
Y18.00
NOTE - Dainichi Co Ltd produces industrial-use kerosene
stoves.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 5951.TK1.