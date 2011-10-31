Oct 31 (Reuters) -

DAINICHI CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 3.73 2.77 20.00 (+34.5 pct) (-18.1 pct) (+6.7%) Operating loss 203 mln loss 355 mln prft 2.00

(+5.0%) Recurring loss 88 mln loss 273 mln prft 2.00

(+4.2%) Net

loss 86 mln loss 189 mln prft 1.20

(+15.3%)

EPS loss Y4.91 loss Y10.72 prft Y67.86 Shares 19 mln 19 mln Annual div

Y18.00 Y18.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y18.00

Y18.00

NOTE - Dainichi Co Ltd produces industrial-use kerosene stoves.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

