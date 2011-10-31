Oct 31 (Reuters) -
TAISEI LAMICK CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 10.25
9.53 19.60
(+7.6 pct) (+7.9 pct) (+5.1%)
Operating 1.29 1.08 1.95
(+19.7 pct) (+1.6 pct)
(+8.7%) Recurring 1.30
1.09 1.91
(+18.8 pct) (+1.4 pct) (+5.5%) Net
746 mln 627 mln 1.10
(+18.9 pct) (+12.8 pct)
(+6.7%) EPS Y120.25
Y101.15 Y177.17 Shares 6
mln 6 mln Annual div
Y70.00
Y70.00
-Q2 div Y33.00 Y33.00
-Q4 div Y37.00
Y37.00
NOTE - Taisei Lamick Co Ltd is engaged in development and
sale of wrapping films and their machines.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 4994.TK1.