Oct 31 (Reuters) -

TAISEI LAMICK CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 10.25 9.53 19.60 (+7.6 pct) (+7.9 pct) (+5.1%) Operating 1.29 1.08 1.95

(+19.7 pct) (+1.6 pct)

(+8.7%) Recurring 1.30 1.09 1.91 (+18.8 pct) (+1.4 pct) (+5.5%) Net

746 mln 627 mln 1.10

(+18.9 pct) (+12.8 pct) (+6.7%) EPS Y120.25 Y101.15 Y177.17 Shares 6 mln 6 mln Annual div

Y70.00 Y70.00 -Q2 div Y33.00 Y33.00

-Q4 div Y37.00

Y37.00

NOTE - Taisei Lamick Co Ltd is engaged in development and sale of wrapping films and their machines.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4994.TK1.