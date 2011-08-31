MOVES-JPMorgan, SocGen, BNP Paribas, UniCredit
Feb 7 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
Aug 31 (Reuters) -
MOROZOFF LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
Jan 31,2012 Jan 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 26.20 26.70 Operating 720 mln 515 mln Recurring 730 mln 510 mln Net 220 mln 160 mln
NOTE - Morozoff Ltd is a confectionary maker. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2217.TK1.
CHICAGO, Feb 7 U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co said on Tuesday it expects to benefit from several major policy changes proposed by President Donald Trump and believes it can adjust to any potential disruptions to trade with key partners such as Mexico.
Feb 7 Drug distributor Cardinal Health Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue on Tuesday, hurt in part by pricing pressure for generic drugs, and cut its full-year adjusted earnings forecast for the second straight quarter.