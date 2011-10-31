Oct 31 (Reuters) -
MIROKU JYOHO SERVICE CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 9.50
9.19 19.30
(+3.3 pct) (-1.6 pct) (+2.9%)
Operating 947 mln 440 mln 1.65
(+115.3 pct) (+16.0 pct)
(+9.5%) Recurring 941 mln
438 mln 1.60 (+114.8
pct) (+20.2 pct) (+7.5%) Net
495 mln 227 mln 832 mln
(+118.3 pct) (+62.0 pct)
(+17.9%) EPS Y16.17
Y7.37 Y27.09 Diluted EPS
Y15.66 Y7.12
Annual div Y12.00
Y12.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y12.00
Y12.00
NOTE - Miroku Jyoho Service Co Ltd develops and supplies
financial accounting software.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 9928.TK1.