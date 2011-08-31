Aug 31 (Reuters) -

ISHII HYOKI CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

July 31,2011 July 31,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 8.45 10.20 Operating loss 3.47 prft 59 mln Recurring loss 3.50 prft 57 mln Net loss 7.51 loss 221 mln

NOTE - Ishii Hyoki Co Ltd holds a major share in machines producing printed circuit boards. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6336.TK1.