Jan 31 (Reuters) -

WAKAMOTO PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 9.56 9.70 Operating loss 550 mln loss 435 mln Recurring loss 325 mln loss 214 mln Net loss 170 mln loss 39 mln

NOTE - Wakamoto Pharmaceutical Co Ltd is a pharmaceutical manufacturer with ethical drugs as mainline. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4512.TK1.