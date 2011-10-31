Oct 31 (Reuters) -
SUMITOMO PIPE & TUBE CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 25.81
27.67 57.00
(-6.7 pct) (+29.2 pct) (+1.8%)
Operating 1.11 2.23 2.90
(-50.2 pct)
(-34.8%) Recurring 1.25
2.46 3.20
(-49.4 pct) (-35.1%) Net
669 mln 1.25 1.90
(-46.3 pct)
(-29.3%) EPS Y20.49
Y38.14 Y58.14 Annual div -Q2 div
Y4.00 Y4.00
NOTE - Sumitomo Pipe & Tube Co Ltd is a producer of conduit
tubes and automotive structural tubes.
