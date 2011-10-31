Oct 31 (Reuters) -

DAIKEN MEDICAL CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 3.10 2.96 7.00 (+4.7 pct) (+8.7 pct) (+12.1%) Operating 435 mln 475 mln 1.19

(-8.5 pct) (+24.2 pct) (+22.1%) Recurring 439 mln 463 mln 1.12 (-5.1 pct) (+23.8 pct) (+17.7%) Net

68 mln 268 mln 474 mln

(-74.3 pct) (+26.3 pct) (-14.6%) EPS Y9.34 Y36.63 Y64.27 Shares 8 mln 8 mln Annual div

Y23.00 Y22.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y22.00

Y23.00

NOTE - Daiken Medical Co Ltd is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7775.TK1.