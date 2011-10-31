Oct 31 (Reuters) -
DAIKEN MEDICAL CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 3.10
2.96 7.00
(+4.7 pct) (+8.7 pct) (+12.1%)
Operating 435 mln 475 mln 1.19
(-8.5 pct) (+24.2 pct)
(+22.1%) Recurring 439 mln
463 mln 1.12 (-5.1
pct) (+23.8 pct) (+17.7%) Net
68 mln 268 mln 474 mln
(-74.3 pct) (+26.3 pct)
(-14.6%) EPS Y9.34
Y36.63 Y64.27 Shares 8
mln 8 mln Annual div
Y23.00
Y22.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y22.00
Y23.00
NOTE - Daiken Medical Co Ltd is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
