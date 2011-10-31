Oct 31 (Reuters) -

NIPPON TECHNO LAB INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 688 mln 473 mln 1.04 (+45.3 pct) (+47.9 pct) (+10.2%) Operating 139 mln 21 mln 78 mln

(+541.8 pct) (+96.2%) Recurring 140 mln 22 mln 80 mln (+530.6 pct) (+92.2%) Net

83 mln 11 mln 47 mln

(+611.8 pct) (+118.6%)

EPS Y9,780.49 Y1,322.04 Y5,617.60 Shares 11,480 11,480 Annual div

Y1,000.00 Y500.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y500.00 Y1,000.00

NOTE - Nippon Techno Lab Inc is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

