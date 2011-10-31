Oct 31 (Reuters) -
NIPPON TECHNO LAB INC
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 688 mln
473 mln 1.04
(+45.3 pct) (+47.9 pct) (+10.2%)
Operating 139 mln 21 mln 78 mln
(+541.8 pct)
(+96.2%) Recurring 140 mln
22 mln 80 mln (+530.6
pct) (+92.2%) Net
83 mln 11 mln 47 mln
(+611.8 pct) (+118.6%)
EPS Y9,780.49 Y1,322.04
Y5,617.60 Shares 11,480
11,480 Annual div
Y1,000.00 Y500.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y500.00
Y1,000.00
NOTE - Nippon Techno Lab Inc is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 3849.TK1.